Tezos (XTZ) Market Capitalization Achieves $930.47 Million

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for $1.34 or 0.00016505 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Tezos has a market cap of $930.47 million and approximately $50.67 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003482 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004737 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 694,191,974 coins. Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tez0s and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tezos Coin Trading

Tezos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

