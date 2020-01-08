The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KO. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. L & S Advisors Inc increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 283.6% in the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 63,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 46,632 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 131,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 11,966 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 213,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,843,000 after purchasing an additional 14,330 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.55 per share, with a total value of $27,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,463.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 189,049 shares in the company, valued at $10,189,741.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,678 shares of company stock worth $7,264,570 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $59.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.53.

Shares of KO traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.51. 3,562,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,620,780. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.92. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $44.42 and a 12 month high of $55.92.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.