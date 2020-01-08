The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

ENSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer set a $64.00 price target on The Ensign Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $45.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The Ensign Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.65 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $600.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Ensign Group will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.17%.

In other news, Director John G. Nackel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $45,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,393,685.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,228 shares of company stock valued at $54,887 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Ensign Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,713,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,060,000 after purchasing an additional 229,895 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The Ensign Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,250,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,783,000 after purchasing an additional 179,105 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Ensign Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 853,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,467,000 after purchasing an additional 37,805 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in The Ensign Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 751,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in The Ensign Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 373,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,727,000 after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

