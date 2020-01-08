Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) had its price target raised by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Theravance Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Theravance Biopharma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Theravance Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Shares of NASDAQ TBPH opened at $23.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.85. Theravance Biopharma has a 1-year low of $15.18 and a 1-year high of $28.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.38 and its 200 day moving average is $19.85.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $12.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 947,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 19,251 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 54.5% during the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 81,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 28,895 shares during the period. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

