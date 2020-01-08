Thingschain (TIC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. During the last seven days, Thingschain has traded 25% higher against the US dollar. Thingschain has a market capitalization of $14,140.00 and approximately $4,660.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thingschain token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and IDAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00048995 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00076104 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8,410.72 or 1.00693549 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00053627 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001549 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Thingschain

Thingschain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain. The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network.

Thingschain Token Trading

Thingschain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

