THORChain 24-Hour Volume Tops $360,998.00 (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 8th. Over the last week, THORChain has traded 26.7% higher against the US dollar. One THORChain token can now be bought for $0.0971 or 0.00001219 BTC on major exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $11.91 million and approximately $360,998.00 worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012531 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00181617 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.19 or 0.01445300 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000601 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00026785 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00118074 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,652,756 tokens. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

THORChain Token Trading

THORChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

