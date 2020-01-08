TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 335 ($4.41) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.62% from the company’s previous close.

TIFS has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of TI Fluid Systems from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TI Fluid Systems to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 205 ($2.70) in a report on Friday, November 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.41) price objective on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of TI Fluid Systems from GBX 197 ($2.59) to GBX 223 ($2.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 273.83 ($3.60).

TIFS traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 262.50 ($3.45). 165,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,273. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87. TI Fluid Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 151.28 ($1.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 266 ($3.50). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 240.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 202.48.

About TI Fluid Systems

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and supplies automotive fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems for the light duty automotive market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems, and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems. The Fluid Carrying Systems segment offers brake and fuel lines/chassis bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

