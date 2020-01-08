TigerCash (TCH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $135,495.00

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 8th. One TigerCash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, TigerCash has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. TigerCash has a market capitalization of $135,495.00 and $8.43 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $174.06 or 0.02179785 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 46.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. TigerCash's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,138,487 tokens.

The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger. TigerCash's official website is www.cointiger.com.

Buying and Selling TigerCash

TigerCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

