TokenClub (TCT) Price Hits $0.0105 on Top Exchanges

TokenClub (CURRENCY:TCT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 8th. TokenClub has a market capitalization of $5.08 million and approximately $138,884.00 worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenClub token can currently be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE, FCoin, CoinBene and Gate.io. Over the last week, TokenClub has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TokenClub alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00037839 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.61 or 0.05845970 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00025701 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00035419 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001694 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00001154 BTC.

About TokenClub

TokenClub is a token. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,425,335 tokens. TokenClub’s official message board is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074. The official website for TokenClub is www.tokenclub.com. TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TokenClub Token Trading

TokenClub can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, BigONE, FCoin, Gate.io and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenClub directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenClub should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenClub using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TokenClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenClub and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.