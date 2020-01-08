TokenPay Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $163,361.00 (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. In the last week, TokenPay has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $163,361.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0898 or 0.00001078 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid, Cryptopia, TOPBTC and Sistemkoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TokenPay Coin Profile

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 20,785,892 coins and its circulating supply is 16,593,833 coins. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com.

Buying and Selling TokenPay

TokenPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, BiteBTC, Cryptopia, TOPBTC and Liquid. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

