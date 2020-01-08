TOKPIE (TKP) Price Tops $0.0038

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 8th. One TOKPIE token can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges including VinDAX and token.store. During the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. TOKPIE has a market cap of $39,387.00 and $123.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TOKPIE Token Profile

TKP is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,334,562 tokens. TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TOKPIE Token Trading

TOKPIE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: token.store and VinDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOKPIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

