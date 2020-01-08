Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 1.64

News articles about Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Toyota Motor earned a media sentiment score of 1.64 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Toyota Motor’s analysis:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Toyota Motor stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,421. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.73. Toyota Motor has a 1 year low of $116.40 and a 1 year high of $145.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.94.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $71.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.99 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 9.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that Toyota Motor will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

