TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. TPI Composites reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 253.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.19). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $383.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TPIC shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on TPI Composites from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub upgraded TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Roth Capital cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark started coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on TPI Composites from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

TPIC stock opened at $19.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. TPI Composites has a 12-month low of $15.34 and a 12-month high of $32.74. The stock has a market cap of $663.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.00 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day moving average is $20.05.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,253,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,248,000 after buying an additional 355,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,975,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,826,000 after buying an additional 748,204 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,456,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,995,000 after buying an additional 284,649 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,215,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,049,000 after buying an additional 102,659 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 865,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,383,000 after buying an additional 218,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

