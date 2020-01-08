TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Zacks has also assigned TransAct Technologies an industry rank of 57 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TACT. TheStreet cut TransAct Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on TransAct Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

TransAct Technologies stock opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. TransAct Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $13.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.68. The stock has a market cap of $80.16 million, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.08.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TransAct Technologies had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $11.69 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. TransAct Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new position in TransAct Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $437,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the third quarter worth about $100,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 48.3% during the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 30,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 282,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.22% of the company’s stock.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

