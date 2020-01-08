TransferCoin Trading Up 6.4% This Week (TX)

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last week, TransferCoin has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. TransferCoin has a market capitalization of $32,869.00 and $223.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TransferCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00008300 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TransferCoin

TransferCoin (TX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,216,366 coins. The official message board for TransferCoin is transfercointx.pw. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TransferCoin’s official website is txproject.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

Buying and Selling TransferCoin

TransferCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex, YoBit, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TransferCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TransferCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

