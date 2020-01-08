Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.46.

TRV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Travelers Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $297,597.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,930 shares in the company, valued at $32,950,866. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 3,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 71,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRV opened at $135.16 on Wednesday. Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $116.84 and a 1 year high of $155.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.80.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.92). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.69%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

