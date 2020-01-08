Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR) Insider Ofer Druker Sells 139,005 Shares

Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR) insider Ofer Druker sold 139,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.30), for a total value of £243,258.75 ($319,993.09).

Shares of TRMR stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 173.50 ($2.28). 110,821 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 155.13. The stock has a market cap of $211.94 million and a P/E ratio of 5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.06. Tremor International Ltd has a 12-month low of GBX 114 ($1.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 196.92 ($2.59).

Get Tremor International alerts:

About Tremor International

Tremor International Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance-based mobile marketing and brand advertising services. It primarily serves companies and brands in Israel, the United States, China, Germany, Korea, Japan, India, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Taptica International Ltd.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.