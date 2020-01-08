Trevali Mining Corp (TSE:TV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Trevali Mining Corp (TSE:TV) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$0.40.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$0.30 price target on shares of Trevali Mining in a report on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.15 to C$0.17 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of TSE TV opened at C$0.23 on Wednesday. Trevali Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.15 and a twelve month high of C$0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $184.59 million and a PE ratio of -0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.22.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$115.04 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trevali Mining will post 0.0102222 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

