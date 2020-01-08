Trifast (LON:TRI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Trifast (LON:TRI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 270 ($3.55) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 46.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TRI. FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Trifast in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trifast in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.55) price target on shares of Trifast in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Trifast from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Trifast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 232 ($3.05).

Shares of Trifast stock traded down GBX 4.12 ($0.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 184.88 ($2.43). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,087. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 178.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 192.68. Trifast has a one year low of GBX 149 ($1.96) and a one year high of GBX 242 ($3.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.92, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $226.23 million and a P/E ratio of 18.67.

Trifast Company Profile

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mechanical fasteners and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. It offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

