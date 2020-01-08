TRONCLASSIC Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $340.00 (TRXC)

TRONCLASSIC (CURRENCY:TRXC) traded 82.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 8th. One TRONCLASSIC token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Token Store. In the last seven days, TRONCLASSIC has traded up 1,867.8% against the US dollar. TRONCLASSIC has a total market capitalization of $667,704.00 and approximately $340.00 worth of TRONCLASSIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012466 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00179841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.72 or 0.01391635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000590 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00027044 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00117511 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TRONCLASSIC

TRONCLASSIC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,107,478,370 tokens. TRONCLASSIC’s official website is www.tronclassic.xyz. TRONCLASSIC’s official Twitter account is @TronClassic.

TRONCLASSIC Token Trading

TRONCLASSIC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRONCLASSIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRONCLASSIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRONCLASSIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

