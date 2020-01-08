TrueDeck Hits 1-Day Volume of $16,855.00 (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. TrueDeck has a market capitalization of $160,919.00 and approximately $16,855.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueDeck token can now be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox. During the last week, TrueDeck has traded up 21.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012042 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00179554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.88 or 0.01374522 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000590 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00027455 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00117895 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TrueDeck Token Profile

TrueDeck’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino. The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io. TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck.

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

TrueDeck can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

