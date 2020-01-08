Truegame Achieves Market Cap of $268,874.00 (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. During the last seven days, Truegame has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Truegame token can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, IDEX and Hotbit. Truegame has a market cap of $268,874.00 and approximately $19,715.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012042 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00179554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.88 or 0.01374522 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000590 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00027455 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00117895 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Truegame

Truegame’s genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here. Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io. The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/@truegame.

Truegame Token Trading

Truegame can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Livecoin and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

