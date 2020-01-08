Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Hold

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TRUP has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Trupanion in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Trupanion from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

TRUP stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $37.08. 297,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,480. Trupanion has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $38.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,236.00 and a beta of 1.71.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $99.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Trupanion will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Asher Bearman sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $89,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,450,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,563,702.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,700 shares of company stock valued at $982,905. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Trupanion by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 178,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Trupanion by 178.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 37,802 shares in the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC increased its stake in Trupanion by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 35,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Trupanion by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 246,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,902,000 after buying an additional 145,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC increased its stake in Trupanion by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 58,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

