TrustVerse Price Hits $0.0119 on Major Exchanges (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One TrustVerse token can currently be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood and Bithumb Global. TrustVerse has a market capitalization of $3.50 million and approximately $848,401.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TrustVerse has traded up 20.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00038067 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $476.46 or 0.05978396 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00027130 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00035174 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001767 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002604 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00001220 BTC.

About TrustVerse

TrustVerse (CRYPTO:TRV) is a token. It was first traded on July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,565,728 tokens. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_. TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io. TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official.

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

TrustVerse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood and Bithumb Global. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

