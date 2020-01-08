TurtleCoin (TRTL) Price Up 20.1% Over Last 7 Days

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $653,901.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 20.1% higher against the dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 62,738,466,603 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol.

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

