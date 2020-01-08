Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of -1.60

Media stories about Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) have been trending somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Twitter earned a media sentiment score of -1.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the social networking company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Twitter’s ranking:

Shares of NYSE TWTR traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.31. The company had a trading volume of 8,955,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,020,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 8.69. Twitter has a one year low of $28.63 and a one year high of $45.85. The firm has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.55, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.55.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Twitter had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 47.67%. The company had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TWTR shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Twitter from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI cut Twitter from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Twitter from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Twitter from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

In related news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 8,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $330,447.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $56,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,243 shares of company stock worth $2,157,068 in the last 90 days. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

