U.S. Bancorp (USB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 15th. Analysts expect U.S. Bancorp to post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 26.54%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect U.S. Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of USB stock opened at $57.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.87. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $46.24 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $740,495.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,129,999.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 165,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $9,736,818.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,935,939.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,483,396 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $61.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

