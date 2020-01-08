UBS Group Cuts Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target to $360.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at UBS Group from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.74% from the stock’s current price.

BA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $353.00 price objective (down from $367.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $366.52.

Get Boeing alerts:

NYSE:BA opened at $337.28 on Wednesday. Boeing has a 1 year low of $319.55 and a 1 year high of $446.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Boeing will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BA. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.