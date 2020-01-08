Ultra Hits Market Capitalization of $7.18 Million (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 8th. Ultra has a total market cap of $7.18 million and $71,781.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ultra has traded up 26% against the dollar. One Ultra token can now be bought for approximately $0.0586 or 0.00000722 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,122.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $237.41 or 0.02923381 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003573 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004757 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.25 or 0.00642164 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006114 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Ultra Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,536,984 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

Ultra can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

