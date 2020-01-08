UNI COIN Price Reaches $1.19 on Major Exchanges (UNI)

UNI COIN (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. During the last seven days, UNI COIN has traded down 26% against the US dollar. UNI COIN has a total market capitalization of $71.32 million and $3,965.00 worth of UNI COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNI COIN token can now be bought for about $1.19 or 0.00014635 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX and OEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UNI COIN alerts:

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 103.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000046 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000399 BTC.

UNI COIN Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. UNI COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,009,414 tokens. UNI COIN’s official website is www.uni-c.io. UNI COIN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UNI COIN

UNI COIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX and OEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNI COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNI COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNI COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNI COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNI COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.