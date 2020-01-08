Unification (UND) Trading 55.8% Higher Over Last Week

Unification (CURRENCY:UND) traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. In the last week, Unification has traded up 55.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Unification token can now be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, IDEX and DigiFinex. Unification has a market capitalization of $347,333.00 and approximately $63,637.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012501 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00180133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.06 or 0.01399917 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000599 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00027317 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00118384 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Unification Profile

Unification’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,939,453 tokens. Unification’s official message board is medium.com/unificationfoundation. The official website for Unification is unification.com. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND.

Unification Token Trading

Unification can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitForex and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unification should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unification using one of the exchanges listed above.

