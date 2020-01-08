UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.60-7.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.86-1.872 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion.

UNF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of UniFirst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research restated a hold rating on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Saturday, October 26th.

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $203.53 on Wednesday. UniFirst has a fifty-two week low of $133.20 and a fifty-two week high of $214.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.71.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $479.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.41 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that UniFirst will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.74%.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

