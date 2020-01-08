Unilever (AMS:UNIA) PT Set at €55.00 by Deutsche Bank

Unilever (AMS:UNIA) has been assigned a €55.00 ($63.95) price target by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. HSBC set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.50 ($57.56) target price on Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €53.23 ($61.90).

Unilever has a 52 week low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a 52 week high of €52.29 ($60.80).

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

