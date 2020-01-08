UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) PT Raised to $330.00 at Credit Suisse Group

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on UNH. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price target (up previously from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $299.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.45.

UNH opened at $289.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $208.07 and a fifty-two week high of $300.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $285.92 and its 200 day moving average is $253.28. The stock has a market cap of $276.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $60.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.56, for a total transaction of $5,914,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 163,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,637,581.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. Insiders have sold a total of 33,577 shares of company stock worth $8,232,680 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNH. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 212.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

