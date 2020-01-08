UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 15th. Analysts expect UnitedHealth Group to post earnings of $3.77 per share for the quarter. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2019 guidance at $14.15-14.25 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $14.90-15.00 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The firm had revenue of $60.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect UnitedHealth Group to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UNH stock opened at $289.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $285.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.28. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $208.07 and a 12 month high of $300.00. The company has a market cap of $274.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.54%.

Several research firms recently commented on UNH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price target (up previously from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 price target (up previously from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total transaction of $300,182.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,531,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,577 shares of company stock valued at $8,232,680. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

