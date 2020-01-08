UnlimitedIP Achieves Market Cap of $8.23 Million (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 8th. Over the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One UnlimitedIP token can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Allcoin, BigONE and HADAX. UnlimitedIP has a market cap of $8.23 million and $240,215.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012081 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00179402 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.22 or 0.01369990 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000593 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00027193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00117653 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,236,152,840 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io.

UnlimitedIP Token Trading

UnlimitedIP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, BigONE, HADAX, Allcoin and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

