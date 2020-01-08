Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Stock Holdings Reduced by FTB Advisors Inc.

FTB Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,559 shares during the quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Unum Group worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Unum Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,945,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,617 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Unum Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,872,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,521,000 after purchasing an additional 343,265 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Unum Group by 376.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,369,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,577 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Unum Group by 66.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,511,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Unum Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,414,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,019,000 after purchasing an additional 208,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

UNM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Unum Group from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. DOWLING & PARTN restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Unum Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $28.66 on Wednesday. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.71 and a fifty-two week high of $38.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.01). Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

