UOS Network (UOS) Price Hits $0.0007

UOS Network (CURRENCY:UOS) traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. In the last seven days, UOS Network has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. UOS Network has a total market cap of $10,149.00 and approximately $1,294.00 worth of UOS Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UOS Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and BitForex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,989.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $240.04 or 0.03006163 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003584 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004684 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.76 or 0.00650050 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006099 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000695 BTC.

About UOS Network

UOS Network (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. UOS Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,141,013 tokens. The official website for UOS Network is uos.network. UOS Network’s official Twitter account is @uos_network. The Reddit community for UOS Network is /r/uosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

UOS Network Token Trading

UOS Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UOS Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UOS Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UOS Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

