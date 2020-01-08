Upfiring (UFR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3,441.00

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 8th. Upfiring has a market cap of $346,385.00 and approximately $3,441.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Upfiring has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Upfiring token can currently be bought for $0.0160 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, COSS, CoinExchange and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012010 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00176797 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $114.89 or 0.01371848 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000591 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00026743 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00116340 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Upfiring Profile

Upfiring’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,600,000 tokens. The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com. The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring. Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Upfiring Token Trading

Upfiring can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cryptopia, COSS, RightBTC, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Upfiring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Upfiring using one of the exchanges listed above.

