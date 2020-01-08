US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for US Ecology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.64. US Ecology posted earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for US Ecology.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.25 million. US Ecology had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

ECOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $63.00 price objective on US Ecology and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in US Ecology by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of US Ecology by 20.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of US Ecology by 27.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of US Ecology by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of US Ecology by 11.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ECOL stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $56.06. 1,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,330. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.31. US Ecology has a 1-year low of $53.48 and a 1-year high of $67.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. US Ecology’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

