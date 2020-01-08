USD Coin (USDC) Price Hits $1.01 on Major Exchanges

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $467.35 million and $419.92 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00012373 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CPDAX, FCoin, Crex24 and Poloniex. In the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.20 or 0.01719368 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00060674 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004732 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About USD Coin

USD Coin (USDC) is a token. It launched on May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 469,402,075 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,206,815 tokens. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io.

USD Coin Token Trading

USD Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, SouthXchange, Coinsuper, Hotbit, Poloniex, Crex24, LATOKEN, CoinEx, OKEx, CPDAX, Korbit, Coinbase Pro and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

