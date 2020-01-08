USDQ Price Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (USDQ)

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. During the last week, USDQ has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One USDQ token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00012371 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. USDQ has a total market cap of $5.53 million and $10,356.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get USDQ alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005796 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00043702 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00317311 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 484.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00073638 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 44.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000090 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008899 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About USDQ

USDQ (USDQ) is a token. Its launch date was May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,504,287 tokens. USDQ’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USDQ is blog.platinum.fund. USDQ’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund.

USDQ Token Trading

USDQ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.