VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) Shares Sold by Peak Capital Management LLC

Peak Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,473 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises 9.7% of Peak Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Peak Capital Management LLC owned 0.90% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $11,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of ANGL stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.91. 156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,825. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.32. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1305 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.