Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $24,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 34,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,975. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $98.42 and a one year high of $125.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $0.5985 dividend. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

