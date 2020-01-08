Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Raised by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.3% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 22,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 60,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 14,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.15. 169,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,597,557. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.13 and a 52-week high of $44.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4399 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

