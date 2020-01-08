Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by FTB Advisors Inc.

FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the quarter. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $44.62 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.78 and a 52 week high of $45.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.5591 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

