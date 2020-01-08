Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 5.6% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $22,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 188.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.65 on Wednesday, reaching $186.29. 10,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,997. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.57 and a fifty-two week high of $185.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.17 and its 200-day moving average is $170.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.5077 per share. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.