Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 9.1% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $36,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $178.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,820. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $141.18 and a one year high of $179.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.9912 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

