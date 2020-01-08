Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Acquired by Peak Capital Management LLC

Peak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,848 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for approximately 10.3% of Peak Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Peak Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $12,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 32.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 28.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the third quarter worth about $99,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.32. The stock had a trading volume of 853 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,233. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $51.43 and a 12-month high of $53.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

