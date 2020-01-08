Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Holdings Increased by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 1.2% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,815,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,385,052. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.56. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $75.33 and a one year high of $95.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $0.9569 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

